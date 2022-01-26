Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 26 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.87. Dlr moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Tue's choppy swings as traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of FOMC's announcement. Despite Tue's retreat FM 114.09 (AUS) to 113.68 in Asia, price climbed to session highs of 114.15 ahead of NY open on renewed USD's strength but subsequent strong recovery in U.S. stocks after initial weakness triggered broad-based USD bashing, knocking price back down to 113.79.

Today's key focus is the outcome of the FOMC meeting n although market widely expects Fed to stand pat on its interest rate policy n wind down its asset purchase program but make a first-rate hike at its next meeting in Mar, a hawkish tilt by the Fed will send USD higher. Bids are noted at 113.65/70 with stops below 113.45 and offers are tipped at 114.10/20 with stops abv 114.25.

On the data front, we have some second-tier U.S. data ahead of Fed announcement at 19:00GMT and post-FOMC presser by Fed chair J. Powell at 19:30GMT.