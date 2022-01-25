Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 25 Jan2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1311.. The single currency eased in Asian morning after staging a rebound fm Mon's near 2-week trough of 1.1291 (NY) to 1.1334 as intra-day rally in U.S. stocks which swung from inital sharp losses n closed with slight gain triggered broad-based usd's selling.
Intra-day retreat in tandem with U.S. futures would bring range trading, however, as said Mon's rebound fm 1.1291 signals recent decline fm 1.1.1482 (Jan's high) has made a temp. low, upside bias remains for a minor retracement twd 1.1359 b4 prospect of another fall.
Offers are tipped at 1.1335/45 withs tops touted abv 1.1360 while bids are noted at 1.1310/00 with stops below 1.1290, more stops are reported below 1.1270.
Germany will release key Ifo business climate, current conditions n expectations at 09:00GMT, if the readings come in weaker than forecasts (see our EI page for details), then euro will come under renewed selling.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of Fed.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price collapses almost 10% on Monday but recovers the entirety of that loss to close in the green. Downside risks remain, but a corrective move higher is beginning.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.