Update Time: 25 Jan2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1311.. The single currency eased in Asian morning after staging a rebound fm Mon's near 2-week trough of 1.1291 (NY) to 1.1334 as intra-day rally in U.S. stocks which swung from inital sharp losses n closed with slight gain triggered broad-based usd's selling.

Intra-day retreat in tandem with U.S. futures would bring range trading, however, as said Mon's rebound fm 1.1291 signals recent decline fm 1.1.1482 (Jan's high) has made a temp. low, upside bias remains for a minor retracement twd 1.1359 b4 prospect of another fall.

Offers are tipped at 1.1335/45 withs tops touted abv 1.1360 while bids are noted at 1.1310/00 with stops below 1.1290, more stops are reported below 1.1270.

Germany will release key Ifo business climate, current conditions n expectations at 09:00GMT, if the readings come in weaker than forecasts (see our EI page for details), then euro will come under renewed selling.