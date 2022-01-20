Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 20 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1361. Euro caught a light bid at Asian open following yesterday's rebound FM 1.1319 (Asia) to 1.1356 in NY morning n despite pullback to 1.1341 in Australia, price rose in Asia due to intra-day broad-based USD's weakness n climbed to 1.1365.

Although intra-day break of said Wed's high suggests early decline FM Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1482 has made a temp. low at 1.1315 (Tue) n consolidation is in store, as long as 1.1386 holds, downside bias remains n firm break below NY low at 1.1334 would signal recovery over n yield re-test of 1.1315, then later twd daily pivotal sup at 1.1273. Bids are noted at 1.1340/35 with stops reported below 1.1315 while some offers are tipped at 1.1370/80 with stops touted abv 1.1385/90.

On the data front, euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB Vice President de Guindos will speak at an event at 10:00GMT n ECB President will speak at World Economic Forum's online event.