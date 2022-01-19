Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1324.. Euro is nursing losses after hitting a near 1-week low of 1.1315 in NY as broad-based USD's strength due to safe-haven bid and surge in U.S. yields sent USD vs G4 n risk currencies (AUD and NZD) higher.

As yesterday's resumption of decline fm Fri's 7-week peak at 1.1482 and then break of indicated 1.1386 sup (Dec high, then sup) to as low as 1.1315 signals correction fm 2021 bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has ended, outlook bodes ill for the single currency to head to daily pivotal sup at 1.1273 where a daily close below there would pave the way for re-test of 1.1187 in late Jan/early Feb.

Offers have been lowered to 1.1345-55 with stops abv 1.1385 while bids are noted at 1.1315/10 with stops below 1.1300.

On the data front, we have German inflation data at European open, then EU's current account n construction output.