Update Time: 13 Jan2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1439.. The single currency stands tall in subdued Asian morning after Wed's impressive rally abv Dec's 1.1386 top (now sup) to a near 2-month peak of 1.1452 due to broad-based selloff in the greenback as market unwound long usd positions despite U.S. inflation climbed to 7% as per street forecast which represented the biggest year-on-year jump in almost 40 years.
Wed's daily close abv 1.1386 to 1.1452 confirms recent upmove fm 2021 16-month bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has once again resumed n gain to 1.1463 obj. is now envisaged, break would encourage for further headway twd 1.1525 later.
Bids have been raised to 1.1420-10 and more below with stops below 1.1380 while offers are tipped at 1.1450/60 with some stops abv there.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data n we also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
