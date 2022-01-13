Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 13 Jan2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1439.. The single currency stands tall in subdued Asian morning after Wed's impressive rally abv Dec's 1.1386 top (now sup) to a near 2-month peak of 1.1452 due to broad-based selloff in the greenback as market unwound long usd positions despite U.S. inflation climbed to 7% as per street forecast which represented the biggest year-on-year jump in almost 40 years.

Wed's daily close abv 1.1386 to 1.1452 confirms recent upmove fm 2021 16-month bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has once again resumed n gain to 1.1463 obj. is now envisaged, break would encourage for further headway twd 1.1525 later.

Bids have been raised to 1.1420-10 and more below with stops below 1.1380 while offers are tipped at 1.1450/60 with some stops abv there.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data n we also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session.