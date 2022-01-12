Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 12 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1368.. Euro remains on the front foot in subdued Asian morning following intra-day rally in NY session fm 1.1314 to 1.1374 as less hawkish comments by Fed's J. Powell at his re-nomination hearing led to broad-based usd's weakness.
Despite intra-day firmness, as price has gyrated inside recent 1.1386-1.1273 broad range, abv upper lvl needed to extend early corrective rise fm Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 twd 1.1434 later, otherwise, price may well move lower to 1.1285/86.
Bids are noted at 1.1350/40 n more below with stops touted below 1.1310 while offers are tipped at 1.1375/85 with stops reported at 1.1390/00 region.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data in European morning. ECB Board Member Enria will make an introductory statement at the European Affairs Committee of the French Senate at 15:30GMT.
