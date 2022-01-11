Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 11 Jan2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1341.. Euro maintains a steady to firm undertone in Asian morning after a roller-coaster ride on Monday. Despite trading narrowly below Friday's 1.1364 high in New Zealand on Monday, price met selling at 1.1361 and fell to 1.1321 on cross-selling vs yen n GBP, price briefly bounced to 1.1344 before extending intra-day decline to 1.1286 in New York morning due to broad-based USD's rebound partly on weakness in U.S. stocks, however, the pair quickly rebounded in tandem with cable to 1.1334, then 1.1343 in Asia.

Range trading is expected as price continues to gyrate inside recent 1.1386-1.1273 broad range and as long as Friday's 1.1364 high holds, downside bias remains for another fall later.

Bids are noted at 1.1320/10 and more below with stops before 1.1270 while offers are tipped at 1.1350/60 with stops above 1.1365, more stops are touted above 1.1390.

Euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data. ECB President Lagarde at the virtual Change of office ceremony at Bundesbank at 10:20GMT.