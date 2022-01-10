Intra-day market-moving news and views
Update Time: 10 Jan2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1339. The single currency remains on the back foot in Asia due partly on cross-selling vs sterling after Fri's rally FM 1.1293 in post-NFP NY to session highs of 1.1364 due to usd's broad-based weakness, suggesting sideways swings are in store until European open.
As erratic rise from last week's low at 1.1273 (Tue) signals pullback FM 1.1386 has ended there, as long as 1.1331 (Thur high, now sup) holds, consolidation with upside bias remains n abv 1.1364 would head back twd 1.1386 but break there needed to bring stronger retracement of recent downtrend twd 1.1434 later this week. Order board is pretty light with offers tipped at 1.1360/70 n stops abv 1.1390 whole bids are noted at 1.1335/30 with some stops below there.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to EU's investor confidence index at 09:30GMT.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1350 despite upbeat EU investor sentiment data
EUR/USD faces modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1350 early Monday as rising US Treasury bond yields help the dollar find demand. The data from the euro area showed that investor sentiment improved in January but this report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3600, struggling for clear direction amid a cautious market mood, covid and Brexit concerns. The US dollar stages a decent comeback after Friday's sell-off, as yields stabilize at higher levels. EU ‘not impressed’ as UK’s Truss shows readiness to trigger Article 16.
Gold: $1,800 holds the key for XAU/USD amid rallying yields
Gold price remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes this year; Powell, US inflation eyed.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.