Update Time: 10 Jan 2022 05:30GMT. EUR/USD - 1.1339. The single currency remains on the back foot in Asia due partly on cross-selling vs sterling after Fri's rally FM 1.1293 in post-NFP NY to session highs of 1.1364 due to usd's broad-based weakness, suggesting sideways swings are in store until European open. As erratic rise from last week's low at 1.1273 (Tue) signals pullback FM 1.1386 has ended there, as long as 1.1331 (Thur high, now sup) holds, consolidation with upside bias remains n abv 1.1364 would head back twd 1.1386 but break there needed to bring stronger retracement of recent downtrend twd 1.1434 later this week. Order board is pretty light with offers tipped at 1.1360/70 n stops abv 1.1390 whole bids are noted at 1.1335/30 with some stops below there. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to EU's investor confidence index at 09:30GMT.

