Update Time: 05 Jan2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1289.. The single currency moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Tue's roller-coaster ride. Despite Tue's initial recovery to 1.1309 in Asia, price came under renewed selling n hit a 12-day low of 1.1273 ahead of NY open, price then rallied briefly to 1.1322 in NY morning due to broad-based usd's weakness after soft U.S. data n retreat in U.S. yields but only to quickly retreat to 1.1279.
As decline fm Fri's 6-week high at 1.1386 to 1.1273 suggests recent correction fm 1.1187 (Nov) has possibly ended, choppy consolidation with downside bias remains. Offers are tipped at 1.1310/20 with stops abv 1.1330 while bids are noted ay 1.1280/70 with stops touted below 1.1260.
On the data front, today is PMI day in the euro area countries. Pay attention to German n EU's Markit services PMI at 08:55GMT n 09:00GMT respectively, weaker-than-expected reading would trigger another round of euro bashing.
