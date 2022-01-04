Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time:: 04 Jan2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1300.. The single currency gains respite in Asian morning following Mon's intra-day selloff fm 1.1366 (Europe) to as low as 1.1280 due to broad-based rally in the USD on the back of rising U.S. yields.

Although price has staged a short-covering bounce to 1.1309 due partly to cross-buying of euro vs yen n sterling, as said decline on Mon suggests recent corrective upmove fm Nov's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has possibly ended at Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386, a daily close below last week's low at 1.1274 (Wed) would add credence to this view. Offers are tipped at 1.1305/10 n more abv with some stops touted abv 1.1335 while some bids are noted at 1.1280-75 withs stops below 1.1270.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. indicators. Pay attention to German Nov retail sales (final) and then German jobs data.