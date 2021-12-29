Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1306.. Euro orbits the 1.1300 handle in relatively subdued Asian morning. Despite last week's rise fm 1.1235 (Mon) to as high as 1.1343 on Fri, Mon's sideways swings n then y'day's intra-day fall fm 1.1333 (Europe) to 1.1290 in NY morning as usd regained traction vs other G7 counterparts suggests consolidation with downside bias would be seen.

As the single currency is expected to remain confine inside recent estabished broad range of 1.1187-1.1382 for the rest of this holiday-abbreviated week with downside bias, selling on recovery is the way to go. Order board is fairly thin with offesr tipped at 1.1320/30 with stops abv 1.1345 while some bids are noted at 1.1295/00 with stops below there.

No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries today.