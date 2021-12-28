Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 28 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1324.. The single currency moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning but its abilty to hold abv 1.1300 handle suggests consolidation with near term upside bias remains.
As price is expected to remain confined 'inside' recent established range of 1.1187-1.1382, reckon last week's high at 1.1360 would cap upside.
European markets are open today after X'mas holiday closure (U.K. market is still closed), however, no euro area eco. data is due out, so range trading may continue until NY open.
