Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 Dec 2021 05:10GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1339.. The single currency maintains a firm undertone in quiet Asian morning after reclaiming 1.1300 handle y'day. Despite Wed's intra-day retreat fm 1.1295 to 1.1264 in Asia, price caught a bid in European morning n climbed steadily to 1.1310 on renewed usd's weakness, price later hit session highs of 1.1342 in NY morning b4 retreating to 1.1319 in Australia.

Despite intra-day firmness, as euro's rise fm this week's low at 1.1235 (Mon) suggests price remains confined inside recent broad range of 1.1187-1.1382, as long as last week's high at 1.1360 (Thur) holds, another decline is likely especially if U.S. eco. data come in stronger than market forecast. Bids are noted at 1.1320-10 with some stops below 1.1300 while offers are tipped at 1.1345/55 with stops abv 1.1360, more stops are reported abv 1.1385.

Economic calendar is pretty light with German import prices being the only data due out n trading will be thin and quiet on Fri's X'mas Eve.