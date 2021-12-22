Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 22 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1278.. Euro moves relatively narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Tue's lackluster session. Despite staging a strong rebound on Mon fm 1.1235 to 1.1303, euro met renewed selling at 1.1302 in European morning n retreated to 1.1261 in NY morning b4 staging a short-covering bounce to 1.1295 in Asia.
Although sideways swings are likely to continue as traders await more market news to drive the euro in either direction, as long as 1.1303 holds, price would remain confined inside 1.1223-1.1360 range with downside bias.
Offers are tipped at 1.1295-1.1305 with stops touted above there while bids are noted at 1.1265-60 with stops below there. More stops are reported below 1.1220.
On the data front, we have France's producer prices and then Italy's trade balance. ECB member Holzmann will speak at an Austrian National Bank news conference at 09:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
