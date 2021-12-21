Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1285.. Despite extending decline fm last week's high at 1.1360 (Thur) y'day n falling one tick below Fri's 1.1236 low to 1.1235 in Australia, euro caught a bid in Asia n climbed steadily on broad-based euro buying vs USD, yen n sterling, price later hit session highs of 1.1303 in NY morning b4 retreating to 1.1273.

Last week's rally fm 1.1223 (Wed) to 1.1360 on Thur n then decline to 1.1235 on Mon suggests the near 4-week long daily choppy swings abv Nov's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1187 would continue, as long as 1.1303 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains but below 1.1223 needed to retain bearish prospect of weakness twd 1.1187. Only daily close abv 1.1303 may riks stronger gain twd 1.1360. Offers are tipped at 1.1290/00 with some stops abv 1.1305 while bids are noted at 1.1260-50 with stops below 1.1230. more stops are touted below 1.1220.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data. Pay attention to German Gfk consumer confidence at 07:00GMT, a weaker-than-expected rading will pressure price lower.