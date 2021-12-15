Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1262.. Euro is nursing loss in subdued Asian morning after yesterday's fall from 1.1325 to 1.1254 as USD regained traction in New York session as traders loaded up long USD position in expectation of at least a hawkish tilt by the Fed at the end of today's 2-day FOMC meeting.

A break f last week low at 1.1229 (Tue) would signal a 'downside break' of the 3-week long bearish triangle formation has taken place, then price would re-test Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 and later 1.1139.

Offers have been lowered to 1.1270/80 with stops above 1.1300, more stops are reported above 1.1325 while bids are noted at 1.1255-45 with stops below 1.1225.

The euro area countries will release a slew inflation data. After Wed's FOMC, we have ECB monetary policy meeting on Thur and market is looking for dovish hold by the ECB, if this is the case, euro will be bashed lower.