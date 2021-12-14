Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 14 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1279.. Trading the euro was tricky again on Mon as despite meeting renewed selling at 1.1319 (AUS) n then intra-day brief break of Fri's 1.1266 low to 1.1261 in European morning, price rebounded due to broad-based USD's weakness to 1.1307 in NY b4 retreating.

Euro's daily wild swings after early rebound fm Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.11787 to 1.1382 are likely to continue as traders are keeping their power dry ahead of Wed's Fed's monetary policy announcement and dot plot, then ECB monetary policy meeting Thur, however, the volatile price action fm 1.1187 is developing into a bearish triangle, as long as 1.1354 (C-leg top) holds, a 'downside break' is envisaged. Offers ar tipped at 1.1300/10 with stops abv 1.1330 while bids are noted at 1.1270-60 with stops below 1.1225.

The only eco. data due out from euro area countries is EU's industrial production.