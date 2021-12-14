Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 14 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1279.. Trading the euro was tricky again on Mon as despite meeting renewed selling at 1.1319 (AUS) n then intra-day brief break of Fri's 1.1266 low to 1.1261 in European morning, price rebounded due to broad-based USD's weakness to 1.1307 in NY b4 retreating.
Euro's daily wild swings after early rebound fm Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.11787 to 1.1382 are likely to continue as traders are keeping their power dry ahead of Wed's Fed's monetary policy announcement and dot plot, then ECB monetary policy meeting Thur, however, the volatile price action fm 1.1187 is developing into a bearish triangle, as long as 1.1354 (C-leg top) holds, a 'downside break' is envisaged. Offers ar tipped at 1.1300/10 with stops abv 1.1330 while bids are noted at 1.1270-60 with stops below 1.1225.
The only eco. data due out from euro area countries is EU's industrial production.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
