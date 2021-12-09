Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1333.. Euro moves relatively narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Wednesday's impressive rally from 1.1268 ahead of New York open to a near 1-week high of 1.1354 due to intra-day active euro buying vs yen, GBP and CHF as well as USD's weakness on return of risk appetite as U.S. stocks rose.

Euro's rebound from 1.1229 (Tuesday) to 1.1354 suggests early pullback from last week's 1.1382 high (Tuesday) has ended and re-test of this near term key res is envisaged, break there would extend upmove from November's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1187 towards 1.1434 later.

Bids are noted at 1.1330-20 and more below with stops below 1.1300 while offers are tipped at 1.1355/60 with stops building up above 1.1385.

On the data front, we have German imports, exports, trade balance and current, then EU's economic bulletin.