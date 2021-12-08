Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1293. The single currency regains traction in Asian trading due to renewed USD's weakness following Tue's selloff FM 1.1299 in European morning to 1.1229 in NY morning on soft EU data and rising U.S. yields, however, rally in U.S. stocks boosted risk sentiment and lifted price to 1.1273 at the close.

Euro's intra-day rise to 1.1295 suggests further choppy swings abv Nov's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1187 would continue and abv 1.1300/10 may bring stronger gain two 1.1333 b4 prospect of decline due to near term o/bot condition. Bids have been raised to 1.1260-50 while offers are tipped at 1.1295/05 with some stops reported abv 1.1310.

Although no euro area data is due out today, we have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak, and ECB President Lagarde will be delivering a video speech at an event at 08:15GMT.