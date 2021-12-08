Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1293. The single currency regains traction in Asian trading due to renewed USD's weakness following Tue's selloff FM 1.1299 in European morning to 1.1229 in NY morning on soft EU data and rising U.S. yields, however, rally in U.S. stocks boosted risk sentiment and lifted price to 1.1273 at the close.
Euro's intra-day rise to 1.1295 suggests further choppy swings abv Nov's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1187 would continue and abv 1.1300/10 may bring stronger gain two 1.1333 b4 prospect of decline due to near term o/bot condition. Bids have been raised to 1.1260-50 while offers are tipped at 1.1295/05 with some stops reported abv 1.1310.
Although no euro area data is due out today, we have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak, and ECB President Lagarde will be delivering a video speech at an event at 08:15GMT.
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
