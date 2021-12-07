Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1291.. Trading the single currency was tricky yesterday as price continued to 'gyrate' inside recent established broad range of 1.1382-1.1236. Despite rebound to 1.1326 in late Fri after intra-day fall from 1.1333 to 1.1267 in post-NFP New York, euro ratcheted lower from 1.1314 (New Zealand) to 1.275 in European morning before rebounding to 1.1310 but later weakened to session lows of 1.1267 in New York morning due to rebound in USD on rally in US yields, however, price held above said 1.1267 sup n inched higher to 1.1292 in Asia.

Intra-day rise suggests further sideways swing would continue in European morning ahead of EU's GDP and German ZEW data, a weaker-than-expected reading needed to trigger another round of euro selling.

On the data front, euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data. There is a ECOFIN meeting in Brussels and ECB Vice President de Guindos will participate in the meeting.