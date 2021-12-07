Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1291.. Trading the single currency was tricky yesterday as price continued to 'gyrate' inside recent established broad range of 1.1382-1.1236. Despite rebound to 1.1326 in late Fri after intra-day fall from 1.1333 to 1.1267 in post-NFP New York, euro ratcheted lower from 1.1314 (New Zealand) to 1.275 in European morning before rebounding to 1.1310 but later weakened to session lows of 1.1267 in New York morning due to rebound in USD on rally in US yields, however, price held above said 1.1267 sup n inched higher to 1.1292 in Asia.
Intra-day rise suggests further sideways swing would continue in European morning ahead of EU's GDP and German ZEW data, a weaker-than-expected reading needed to trigger another round of euro selling.
On the data front, euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data. There is a ECOFIN meeting in Brussels and ECB Vice President de Guindos will participate in the meeting.
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
