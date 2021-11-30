Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1301.. Euro regains traction in Asian morning n reclaims 1.1300 handle after falling on Monday from 1.1315 (New Zealand) to 1.1259 in New York morning before moving narrowly. Price met renewed buying at 1.1285 and climbed steadily to 1.1302 ahead of Tokyo lunch break.

Intra-day firmness suggests pullback from Friday's 13.1330 high has ended at 1.1259 n corrective rise from Wednesday's fresh 16-month trough at 1.1187 would head to 1.1350/55, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.1374. Bids are noted at 1.1290-85 n more below with stops reported below 1.1255 while offers are tipped at 1.1315/25 with stops touted above 1.1330.

On the data front, we have data dump from the euro area countries. ECB board member de Cos will speak at 14:00GMT.