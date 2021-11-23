Intra-day market moving news and views
EUR/USD - 1.1237.. Euro gains no respite in Asian trading n briefly penetrated Monday's fresh 16-month low at 1.1231 to 1.1227, however, price has edged higher on lack of follow-through selling.
Monday's resumption of Medium Term downtrend suggests price is en route to projected target at 1.1186, however, oversold condition is likely to keep price above minor sup at 1.1169.
Offers are tipped at 1.1245/55 n more above there with stops above 1.1265 while bids are noted at 1.1220/10 with some stops touted below 1.1200.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, and pay attention to German n EU's Markit mfg and services PMIs at 08:30GMT and 09:00GMT respectively, if actuals readings come in weaker than street forecast, euro will meet another round of bashing. We also have ECB officials Hakkarainen and de Guindos schedlued to speak.
