EUR/USD - 1.1323.. The single currency languishes near Tue's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in subdued Asian morning as y'day's resumption of recent downtrend after robust US retails sales n rally in US yields had almost wiped out nearly all die-hard euro bulls (although price staged a short-covering bounce fm 1.1331 to 1.1355 after the data before falling), so 'sell euro on rally' strategy may not work, however, as market is pretty short on the euro, further steep fall without bearish fundamentals is unlikely to be seen.
As the trend is your friend, selling euro again on recovery in anticipation of resumption of downtrend to 1.1291 (being 61.8% r of 2020 low at 1.0637 to 2021 high at 1.2349) is favoured, however, reckon minor daily chart sup at 1.1256 should remain intact.
Offers are tipped at 1.1335/45 and more abv with some stops touted abv 1.1355 n bids are noted at 1.1310-1.1300 (profit taking) with stops below there.
The euro area countries will release a slew of data. ECB's Schnabel will speak at a financial conference at 14:00GMT and then ECB President Lagarde will appear at an event at 18:30GMT.
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.