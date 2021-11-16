Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time:16 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1379.. The single currency is nursing losses in relatively subdued Asian morning after Monday's selloff in New York session from 1.1454 to a 16-month trough of 1.1357 due to broad-based USD's strength on the back of rally in US yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.5408% to a near 3-week high 1.6317%, circa 1.6076%).

As Monday's weakness to 1.1357 confirms downtrend from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (January) has once again resumed, price is en route towards 1.1291, being 61.8% r of Long Term rise from 1.0637 (2020 low) to 1.2349.

Offers are tipped at 1.1385/95 n more above with stops reported above 1.1435 while some bids (profit taking) are noted at 1.1360/50 with some stops below there.

On the data front, the euro area countries will release a slew of eco. indicators.

Pay attention to EU's employment and Q3 GDP. ECB President Lagarde will appear at an on-stage interview at 10th anniversary of Financi'Elles at 16:10GMT.