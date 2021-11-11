Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 11 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1476.. Euro languishes near a fresh 15-month trough of 1.1466 at Asian midday after Wednesday's intra-day selloff in New York morning from 1.1574 to as low as 1.1477 near New York close as jump in US yields n weakness in US stocks triggered safe-haven USD buying across the board.
Wednesday's daily close below the psychological 1.1500 handle bodes ill for the single currency n price is likely to head towards 1.1422 n possibly 1.1320/30 later next week.
Offers are tipped at 1.1490/00 n more above with stops touted above 1.1525.
Some bids (profit taking) are noted at 1.1465/55.
No eco. data is due out today n markets in France are closed for holiday. We have EU economic bulletin due out at 09:00GMT. ECB's Lane and Schnabel are scheduled to speak at 12:15GMT n 16:00GMT respectively.
