Update Time: 10 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1591.. Euro also trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning but with a firm undertone after extending near term upmove from Friday's 15-month bottom at 1.1514 to 1.1608 in NY morning, despite a brief reterat to 1.1572 on profit taking, renewed buying abv intra-day 1.1571 low lifted price.
Current price action suggests as long as 1.1571 holds, marginal gain to last week's high at 1.1616 (Wed) would be seen, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent strg rise above previous res at 1.1625 n yield at least a strg retracement of said rise later today (higher-than-expected U.S. CPI n U.S. yields perhaps).
Bids are noted at 1.1575/70 with some stops below 1.1560 n offers are tipped at 1.1605/15 with stops reported abv 1.1625.
Data on Tuesday
Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI.
Germany CPI, HICP, Italy industrial output.
Canada leading index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales and Federal budget.
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus.
Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation
Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.