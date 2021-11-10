Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 10 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1591.. Euro also trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning but with a firm undertone after extending near term upmove from Friday's 15-month bottom at 1.1514 to 1.1608 in NY morning, despite a brief reterat to 1.1572 on profit taking, renewed buying abv intra-day 1.1571 low lifted price.

Current price action suggests as long as 1.1571 holds, marginal gain to last week's high at 1.1616 (Wed) would be seen, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent strg rise above previous res at 1.1625 n yield at least a strg retracement of said rise later today (higher-than-expected U.S. CPI n U.S. yields perhaps).

Bids are noted at 1.1575/70 with some stops below 1.1560 n offers are tipped at 1.1605/15 with stops reported abv 1.1625.

Data on Tuesday

Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI.

Germany CPI, HICP, Italy industrial output.

Canada leading index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales and Federal budget.