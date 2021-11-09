Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1585.. Euro pared Monday's gain after rising from 1.1551 (Europe) to 1.1594 in New York on usd's weakness n inched lower to 1.1578 in Asia, suggesting range trading is in store.

As yesterday's break of Friday's 1.1573 post-NFP high at 1.1573 suggests recent downtrend has made a temp. bottom at Fri's 15-month bottom at 1.1514, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for a correction towards 1.1616 before prospect of another fall later this week.

Bids are noted at 1.1580/70 with stops touted below 1.1550 while offers are tipped at 1.1590/00 n more above with stops reported above 1.1625.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to German ZEW eco. sentiment n EU's survey expectations at 10 :00GMT. We have European Econfin ministers meeting and a number of ECB officials speaking in Euroepan session (pls refer to EI page for details).