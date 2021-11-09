Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1585.. Euro pared Monday's gain after rising from 1.1551 (Europe) to 1.1594 in New York on usd's weakness n inched lower to 1.1578 in Asia, suggesting range trading is in store.
As yesterday's break of Friday's 1.1573 post-NFP high at 1.1573 suggests recent downtrend has made a temp. bottom at Fri's 15-month bottom at 1.1514, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for a correction towards 1.1616 before prospect of another fall later this week.
Bids are noted at 1.1580/70 with stops touted below 1.1550 while offers are tipped at 1.1590/00 n more above with stops reported above 1.1625.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to German ZEW eco. sentiment n EU's survey expectations at 10 :00GMT. We have European Econfin ministers meeting and a number of ECB officials speaking in Euroepan session (pls refer to EI page for details).
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as US dollar drops with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending a three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields lower, shrugging off a cautious market mood amid resurfacing Chinese property sector woes. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 amid weaker US dollar, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month amid a weaker US dollar. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD
Gold benefits from the downbeat US dollar to refresh a two-month high of around $1,825. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops due to falling Treasury yields. Powell’s speech eyed.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs
LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.