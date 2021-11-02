Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1599.. Euro pared Monday's surprised gain n eased to 1.1596 in early Asian trading after yesterday's stronger-than-expected rebound from 1.1547 (Asia) to 1.1609 near New York close due to USD's broad-based weakness n cross-buying in yen n sterling.

As last Thursday's fall from post-ECB high at 1.1692 to 1.1535 Friday suggests correction from October's 14-month bottom at 1.1525 has ended, selling the single currency is cautiously favoured.

Offers are tipped at 1.1600/10 n more above with stops above 1.1625.

Bids are noted at 1.1590-80 with stops below.

Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, Italy will kick off with Markit mfg PMI, then the same from France, Germany and the EU.