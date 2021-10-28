Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 Oct2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1599.. Euro orbits the 1.1600 handles in subdued Asian morning after a roller-coaster Tue's session. Despite weakness to 1.1595 in early European trading, failure to penetrate Mon's 1.1591 low n intra-day rally in cable lifted price to 1.1625 but price later fell as the greenback regained traction in NY morning after upbeat U.S. data n knocked the single currency to session lows of 1.1586.

As euro's erratic fall from last Tue's 1.1669 high to 1.1586 strongly suggests correction from Oct's fresh1 4-month bottom at 1.1525 has ended, consolidation with downside bias remains ahead of Thur's ECB monetary meeting and the market is expecting another dovish hold by ECB.

Offers are tipped at 1.1500/05 with stops reported abv 1.1625 while bids are noted at 1.1590-85 with stops reported below 1.1570.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to Gfk consumer sentiment, a downbeat reading would trigger another round of euro selling.