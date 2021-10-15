Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Oct2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1607.. Euro also rose in tandem with usd/yen in Asian morning due to broad-based euro buying especially vs yen after pullback from Thursday's 9-day high of 1.1624 (Europe) to 1.1585 in New York morning.

Although euro's retreat from 1.1624 suggests corrective rise from Tuesday's fresh 14-month bottom at 1.1525 has possibly made a top, a firm break below 1.1585 would add credence to this view n head back to 1.1550, then re-test of 1.1525 early next week.

Offers are tipped at 1.1610/20 with stops above 1.1625 while some bids are noted at 1.1590/85 with stops touted below 1.1580.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details.

We also have ECB board member Centeno speaking at a business event at 13:00GMT.