Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 12 Oct2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1557.. The single currency inches higher in Asian trading on short covering after decline from Monday's 1.1587 high (Europe) to 1.1548 shortly after Asian open, suggesting range trading may be seen until European open.

As said fall from 1.1587 suggests correction from last Wed's fresh 14-month trough at 1.1530 has ended, re-test of said 2021 bottom is envisaged, however, as recent downtrend is losing downward momentum, steep fall below psychological 1.1500 handle is unlikely.

Offers are tipped at 1.1570/80 with stop above 1.1590 while bids are noted at 1.1545-35 with stops below 1.1330.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to release of German ZEW economic sentiment n ZEW survey expectations at 09:00GMT. We also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak, ECB President Lagarde will give a pre-recorded message at a financial event at 13:00GMT.