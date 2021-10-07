Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Oct2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1555.. The single currency gains respite in relatively subdued Asian morning after yesterday's selloff which started in Australia from 1.1603 to a fresh 14-month trough of 1.1530 near European midday due to active safe-haven usd buying on weakness in Asian and European stocks as well as falling U.S. yields, however, price ratcheted higher in New York to 1.1559 on short covering in tandem with U.S. stocks n then gained marginally to 1.1561 in Asia.

As Wednesday's break of previous 2021 low at 1.1563 (September, now res) confirms Medium Term downtrend from January's peak at 1.2349 has once again resumed, price is en route to psychological 1.1500 handle, then 1.1473 after consolidation but reckon 1.1450 would hold ahead of release of Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Offers are tipped at 1.1560/65 with some stops touted above 1.1580 while some bids are seen at 1.1535-30 with stops below there. There is also market chatter of option defence at 1.1500, so euro may not break this level before New York option expiry at 14:00GMT (New York cut).

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data and we also have a number of ECB members scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details. Also pay attention to release of ECB minutes at 11:30GMT.