Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 Oct2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1555.. The single currency gains respite in relatively subdued Asian morning after yesterday's selloff which started in Australia from 1.1603 to a fresh 14-month trough of 1.1530 near European midday due to active safe-haven usd buying on weakness in Asian and European stocks as well as falling U.S. yields, however, price ratcheted higher in New York to 1.1559 on short covering in tandem with U.S. stocks n then gained marginally to 1.1561 in Asia.
As Wednesday's break of previous 2021 low at 1.1563 (September, now res) confirms Medium Term downtrend from January's peak at 1.2349 has once again resumed, price is en route to psychological 1.1500 handle, then 1.1473 after consolidation but reckon 1.1450 would hold ahead of release of Friday's U.S. jobs report.
Offers are tipped at 1.1560/65 with some stops touted above 1.1580 while some bids are seen at 1.1535-30 with stops below there. There is also market chatter of option defence at 1.1500, so euro may not break this level before New York option expiry at 14:00GMT (New York cut).
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data and we also have a number of ECB members scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details. Also pay attention to release of ECB minutes at 11:30GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
