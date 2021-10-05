Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 05 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1606.. Euro remains on the back foot in hectic Asian trading and fell from 1.1622 (AUS) to 1.1603 as renewed weakness in Asian equities triggered broad-based safe-haven usd buying, suggesting consoldiation with downside bias is in store n price may come under further selling if Euroepan stocks are under pressure.
As intra-day weakness suggests corrective rise from Thursday's 14-month bottom at 1.1563 has possibly ended yesterday at 1.1640, trading euro from short side is favoured.
Offers are tipped at 1.1615/25 with stops above 1.1640 while some bids are noted at 1.1600-1.1590 with stops reported below 1.1560.
Today is PMI today in the euro zone, please refer to our E page for details n pay attention to German and EU's Markit services PMIs. There is a EU FinMin meeting today as well as a number of ECB officuals scheduled to speak in European session.
Pay attention to ECB President Lagarde when she speaks at a conference at 15:00GMT.
