Update Time: 29 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1688.. Trading the euro on Tuesday was tricky as despite usd's broad-based strength,s price was supported by active cross-buying in eur especially vs yen n gbp.

Euro fell from 1.1703 (Europe) to 1.1672 in New York n briefly bounced to 1.1702 after weak U.S. consumer confidence n later hit a 5-week low of 1.1668.

Intra-day recovery in Asia suggests price is in no hurry to challenge 2021 trough at 1.1664 (Aug) n further sideways swings may continue in European morning before prospect of resumption of Medium Term downtrend to projected target at 1.1635/40, loss of momentum should keep euro above 1.1603 today.

Offers are tipped at 1.1695/05 with stops reported above 1.1710 while bids are noted at 1.1670-65 with stops touted below 1.1660.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to EU's bus. climate, eco. sentiment n services sentiment as well as consumer confidence, of these readings are weaker than street forecasts, then this may the the catalyst for euro to firmly penetrate said 1.1664 sup.