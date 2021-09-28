Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 28 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1694.. Euro's trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning, despite Monday's weakness to 1.1685, failure to penetrate last Thursday's 4-week 1.1684 triggered minor short-covering bounce to 1.1710 ahead of New York open.
Although price edged lower to 1.1686 in Asia, price has inched higher, suggesting range trading may continue in early European trading.
Offers are tipped at 1.1705/10 with tops above 1.1730 while bids are noted at 1.1685/84 with stops below 1.1680 and mores tops are touted below 2021 bottom at 1.1664 (August).
On the eco. data front, we have German Gfk consumer sentiment and then France's consumer confidence. ECB President Lagarde will speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking at 12:00GMT, we also have other ECB members schedued to speak in European session (please refer to our EI page for details).
