Update Time: 23 Sept 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1698.. Euro is licking wounds after intra-day wild swings in hectic post-FOMC trading ended with price tumbling from 1.1755 to a 4-week trough of 1.1685, then 1.1684 shortly after Asian open Thursday.
Euro's resumption of recent decline from September's 1.1908 peak to 1.1685 after hawkish comments by Fed's J. Powell suggests re-test of August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 is on the cards, break there would pave the way from further weakness towards next daily objective at 1.1603 tomorrow or early next week. Therefore, selling euro on recovery is the way to go.
The euro area area will release a slew of eco. data n today is PMI day, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to German n EU's markit mfg n services PMIs at 07:03GMT n 08:00GMT respectively, a lower-than-expected reading would trigger more euro bashing.
