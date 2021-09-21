Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD -1.1731.. Although euro caught a light bis in Asian morning at 1.1724 n briefly climbed above New York high of 1.1736 due to intra-day buying in EUR/JPY cross to 1.1739, price quickly eased on lack of follow-through buying, suggesting range trading is in store ahead of European open.

As Monday's weakness to a near 4-week trough of 1.1701 (Europe) suggests recent correction from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended, consolidation with downside bias remains for decline to 1.1688/93 but reckon 1.1664 may hold on 1st testing.

Offers are tipped at 1.1735/40 with stops touted above 1.1755 while bids are noted at 1.1725/20 with stops below 1.1700.

No eco. data is due out from the eruo area countries. Wed have ECB Board member de Guindos delivering a speech at a Financial Times conference about Europe's financial sector at 07:05GMT, then later at 16:15GMT, ECB's Enria will speak on back supervision.