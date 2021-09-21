Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 21 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD -1.1731.. Although euro caught a light bis in Asian morning at 1.1724 n briefly climbed above New York high of 1.1736 due to intra-day buying in EUR/JPY cross to 1.1739, price quickly eased on lack of follow-through buying, suggesting range trading is in store ahead of European open.
As Monday's weakness to a near 4-week trough of 1.1701 (Europe) suggests recent correction from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended, consolidation with downside bias remains for decline to 1.1688/93 but reckon 1.1664 may hold on 1st testing.
Offers are tipped at 1.1735/40 with stops touted above 1.1755 while bids are noted at 1.1725/20 with stops below 1.1700.
No eco. data is due out from the eruo area countries. Wed have ECB Board member de Guindos delivering a speech at a Financial Times conference about Europe's financial sector at 07:05GMT, then later at 16:15GMT, ECB's Enria will speak on back supervision.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
Gold remains pressured below $1,770 amid yields rebound, pre-Fed anxiety
Gold prices lack the enthusiasm to enjoy a slight pullback in the greenback on Tuesday. The losses in the US dollar are compensated by the higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed meeting.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...