Update Time: 16 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1818.. The single currency continues to move narrowly in subdued Asian morning after trading sideways in lackluster Wednesday's session.

As retreat from 1.1845 to 1.1800 on Tue suggests early corrective bounce from Monday's 2-week trough at 1.1771 has possibly ended, a daily close below 1.1800 would add credence to this view and head to 1.1757, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1735.

Only above 1.1845/51 res area dampens bearish outlook n shifts risk to upside for gain to 1.1884/86, break would yield re-test of September's 1.1908 peak later.

Offers are tipped at 1.1830/40 with stops above 1.1850 while bids are noted at 1.1805-00 with stops below there, more stops are touted below 1.1770.

Ahead of U.S. retail sales, we have Italy's n EU's trade data. ECB board member de Cos will speak at 07:00GMT, then ECB President Lagarde will speak at two separate venues in Frankfurt at 12:00GMT n later 16:30GMT.