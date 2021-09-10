Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 10 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1833.. Euro moved broadly sideways in lethargic Thur's session as the key ECB monetary policy meeting turned out to be a non-event. Price clocked up a 35 point range in post-ECB New York morning, price briefly rose to 1.1841 on unchanged rate decision by ECB but said it will slow bond buying pace n later ratcheted lower to session lows of 1.1806 when Lagarde emphasized this move is called calibration n not tapering.

Euro's subsequent bounce back to 1.1839 in New York afternoon suggests further choppy swings above Wednesday's 1.1803 low would continue in European morning, however, as long as 1.1851/56 res holds, decline from last Friday's 1-month peak at 1.1908 would head to 1.1784/94 but loss of momentum should keep euro well above 1.1757.

Offers are tipped at 1.1835/40 with stops above 1.1860 while bids are noted at 1.1810/05 with stops below 1.1800.

On the data front, the only eco. number due out is France's industrial out. The Eurogroup will meet today n ECB President Lagarde will speak at Eurogroup press conference at 09:30GMT, we have a number of ECB also scheduled to speak in European morning, please refer to our EI page for details.