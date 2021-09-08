Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1847.. Euro remains on the back foot after yesterday's fall from 1.1884 (Asia) to 1.1838 in New York morning on intra-day usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields, suggesting range trading may continue until European open.

As the decline from Friday's 1-month peak at 1.1908 suggests recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has made a top there, consolidation with downside bias is seen ahead of Thursday's key ECB monetary policy meeting (market is expecting a dovish hold), therefore, selling euro on recovery in expectation of retrace. of said upmove is favoured.

Offers are tipped at 1.1855/65 with stops touted above 1.1885 while bids are noted at 1.1840-30 with stops below there.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details.

We also have ECB's Jochnick, McCaul n Fernandez-Bollo speaking at 08:20GMT, 11:00GMT n 13:45GMT respectively.