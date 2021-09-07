Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1882.. Despite Monday's stronger-than-expected retreat from 1.1886 (AUS) to 1.1856 in European morning on profit taking after hitting a 1-month peak of 1.1908 in post-NFP New York session on Friday and then narrow move in holiday-thin N. American session, the single currency caught a bid at Asian open today and climbed to 1.1884 due to renewed usd's broad-based weakness.

Expect consolidation with upside bias ahead of European open, a firm break of said Monday's high would signal pullback from 1.1908 has ended, then re-test of this level would be seen, however, as recent upmove is losing momentum, reckon upside would falter below daily res at 1.1976 and risk has increased for a correction ahead of Thursday's key ECN monetary policy meeting.

Bids are noted at 1.1865/60 with stops below 1.1850 whilst some offers are tipped at 1.1885/95 and more above with stops above 1.1910.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to German n EU's ZEW eco. sentiment as well as EU GDP at 09:00GMT.