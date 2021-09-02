Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1839.. Euro pares Wed's gain to a near 1-month peak of 1.1856 in New York morning due to renewed usd's weakness and inched lower to 1.1838 in subdued Asian morning.

As yesterday's break of Tuesday's 1.1847 high signals recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 remains in force, upside bias remains for further gain to 1.1880/8, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.1909 (July peak) and risk has increased for a retracement of said rise ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report. So whilst trading from long side is cautiously favoured, profit should be taken on next upmove.

Bids are noted at 1.1840-30 with stops touted below 1.1810 n offers are tipped at 1.1855/65 with stops above 1.1885 n more above 1.1910.

Eco. calender in the euro area countries is pretty thin with EU's producer prices being the only data due out.