Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 02 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1839.. Euro pares Wed's gain to a near 1-month peak of 1.1856 in New York morning due to renewed usd's weakness and inched lower to 1.1838 in subdued Asian morning.
As yesterday's break of Tuesday's 1.1847 high signals recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 remains in force, upside bias remains for further gain to 1.1880/8, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.1909 (July peak) and risk has increased for a retracement of said rise ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report. So whilst trading from long side is cautiously favoured, profit should be taken on next upmove.
Bids are noted at 1.1840-30 with stops touted below 1.1810 n offers are tipped at 1.1855/65 with stops above 1.1885 n more above 1.1910.
Eco. calender in the euro area countries is pretty thin with EU's producer prices being the only data due out.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.