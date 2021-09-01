EUR/USD - 1.1802.. Euro moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Tue's retreat in New York morning from a 3-week high of 1.1847 (Reuters) to 1.1797 on rally in U.S. yields as well as month-end usd's demand. As said decline from 1.1847 signals recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 has made a temporary top, however, intra-day broad-based euro's buying vs yen, gbp n chf suggests range trading may continue before prospect of another fall for subsequent weakness towards 1.1734 (61.8% r of 1.1664-1.1847). Offers are tipped at 1.1810/20 n more above with stops touted above 1.1850. Bids are noted at 1.1795/90 with stops below 1.1780. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries (please refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to German n EU Markit mfg PMIs. We have ECB Board members Fernadez-Bollo n Widmann speaking at 11:55GMT n 12:00GMT respectively.

