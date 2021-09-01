EUR/USD - 1.1802.. Euro moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Tue's retreat in New York morning from a 3-week high of 1.1847 (Reuters) to 1.1797 on rally in U.S. yields as well as month-end usd's demand.
As said decline from 1.1847 signals recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 has made a temporary top, however, intra-day broad-based euro's buying vs yen, gbp n chf suggests range trading may continue before prospect of another fall for subsequent weakness towards 1.1734 (61.8% r of 1.1664-1.1847).
Offers are tipped at 1.1810/20 n more above with stops touted above 1.1850.
Bids are noted at 1.1795/90 with stops below 1.1780.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries (please refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to German n EU Markit mfg PMIs.
We have ECB Board members Fernadez-Bollo n Widmann speaking at 11:55GMT n 12:00GMT respectively.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
