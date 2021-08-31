Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 31 Aug 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1807. Euro inches higher at Asian open at 1.1796 n edged higher to 1.1807 ahead of Tokyo lunch session, suggesting pullback from Monday's 2-week peak of 1.1810 has ended at 1.1784 (New York).
Trading the single currency from long side is favoured for resumption of upmove from August's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 to 1.1825/30, however, loss of momentum would cap price below 1.1857 n yield retreat later today.
Bids are noted at 1.1795-85 with stops below 1.1775 n offers are tipped at 1.1810/20 with stops touted above there.
We have data dump from the euro area countries in European morning, (please refer to our EI page for details).
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
