Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 31 Aug 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1807. Euro inches higher at Asian open at 1.1796 n edged higher to 1.1807 ahead of Tokyo lunch session, suggesting pullback from Monday's 2-week peak of 1.1810 has ended at 1.1784 (New York).

Trading the single currency from long side is favoured for resumption of upmove from August's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 to 1.1825/30, however, loss of momentum would cap price below 1.1857 n yield retreat later today.

Bids are noted at 1.1795-85 with stops below 1.1775 n offers are tipped at 1.1810/20 with stops touted above there.

We have data dump from the euro area countries in European morning, (please refer to our EI page for details).