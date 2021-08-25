Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
Update Time: 25 Aug 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1738.. The single currency pares yesterday's gain in Asian morning after yesterday's resumption of upmove from Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 to 1.1765 in NY morning before briefly retreating to 1.1744 as rally in U.S. yields triggered profit taking.
As euro's said rise from 1.1664 suggests long-awaited correction of recent downtrend has taken place, as long as Tuesday's 1.1728 low holds, upside bias remains for further headway to 1.1780/84 but reckon res at 1.1804 should cap current upmove.
Bids are noted at 1.1745/35 with stops touted below 1.1725 while some offers are tipped at 1.1765/70 with some stops reported above there.
On the data front, we have Germany's key Ifo data for Aug, pay attention to Ifo business climate n current conditions, a higher-than-expected reading will push euro higher.
