Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Aug2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1742.. Euro pares Mon's impressive gain from 1.1693 (AUS) to as high as 1.1750 due to broad-based usd's weakness and sharp drop in U.S. yields n briefly retreated to 1.1735 in Asian morning.
As said Monday's rally signals MT downtrend has made a temp. low at Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664, consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain to 1.1784, o/bot condition should cap price below 1.1804.
Bids are noted at 1.1735-25 with stops below 1.1700 while offers are tipped at 1.1745/50 with stops above there.
On the data front, Germany will release Q2 GDP at 06:00GMT. ECB board member Schnabel will take part in a panel discussion at an economic event at 12:30 GMT.
