Update Time: 19 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1688.. Euro bears returned with a vengeance at Asian open after euro's overnight rebound from New York's 10-month low of 1.1695 to 1.1742 on nasty short covering after release of less hawkish Fed minutes, price easily penetrated 1.1695 n hit fresh 2021 low of 1.1685.

As intra-day break of 1.1695 signals Medium Term downtrend has once again resumed, price is en route to projected target at 1.1653, then next chart objective at 1.1603 (see our tech page for details) early next week, therefore, trading euro from short side is the way to go.

Offers are tipped at 1.1705/15 with stops above 1.1745, some bids are noted at 1.1675/65 with some stops below 1.1650.

Eco. calendar from the euro area countries is very thin with EU's current account being the only data due out.