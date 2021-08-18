Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 18 Aug2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1719.. The single currency inches higher in Asian morning after initial marginal weakness below previous 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) to a 10-month trough of 1.1703 on stop selling but lack of follow-through selling quickly lifted the pair.
Although intra-day recovery would bring consolidation in European morning, as the path of least resistance for the euro is down, market will test 1.1700 handle where a mixture of bids n stops are touted below there.
Offers are tipped at 1.1725/35 and more above with stops above 1.1755.
Ahead of market-moving U.S. CPI at 12:30GMT, the euro zone will release EU's core HICP and HICP at 09:00GMT.
