Update Time: 11 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1725.. The single currency trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning after slumping to a fresh 4-month trough of 1.1710 in New York on Tuesday due to continued USD's strength together with rise in U.S. yields and consolidation is expected to continue until European open.

As yesterday's resumption of recent downtrend signals re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) would be forthcoming next, a daily close below there would bode ill for the euro and yield further weakness to projected target at 1.1653, then towards next daily chart obj. at 1.1603.

Offers are tipped at 1.1735-45 and more above with stops touted above 1.1770 while bids are noted at 1.1705-10 with a mixture bids and stops below 1.1700.

Ahead of key U.S. CPI, Germany and Italy will also release this inflation data in European morning.