Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 10 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1736.. The single currency languishes near intra-day fresh 4-month low of 1.1733 in Asian morning. Although price staged a short-covering rebound from 1.1743 (AUS) to intra-day day high of 1.1768 in New York morning, price tumbled on renewed usd's broad-based strength following upbeat US JOLTS jobs openings n hit 1.1736.

The lack of a rebound in Asia suggests market is eager to test euro's downside n all eyes are on 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March), there is market chatter of large stops building up below 1.1700.

Offers have been lowered to 1.1750/60 with stops above 1.1770 while bids are noted at 1.1725/15 n more below with option defence at 1.1700 n stops touted below there.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to Germany's ZEW eco. sentiment, ZEW current conditions n then EU's ZEW survey expectations, all at 09:00GMT.