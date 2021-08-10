Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 10 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1736.. The single currency languishes near intra-day fresh 4-month low of 1.1733 in Asian morning. Although price staged a short-covering rebound from 1.1743 (AUS) to intra-day day high of 1.1768 in New York morning, price tumbled on renewed usd's broad-based strength following upbeat US JOLTS jobs openings n hit 1.1736.
The lack of a rebound in Asia suggests market is eager to test euro's downside n all eyes are on 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March), there is market chatter of large stops building up below 1.1700.
Offers have been lowered to 1.1750/60 with stops above 1.1770 while bids are noted at 1.1725/15 n more below with option defence at 1.1700 n stops touted below there.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to Germany's ZEW eco. sentiment, ZEW current conditions n then EU's ZEW survey expectations, all at 09:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near four-month lows around 1.1730 ahead of German data
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows near 1.1730, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3800 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
The selling pressure around GBP/USD remains unabated, as the bears seek a test of the 1.3800 level amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The dollar's price action and Brexit updates will continue to influence the pair amid a data-light calendar.
Gold: Rebound hinges on acceptance above $1737
Gold attempts a bounce but not out of the woods yet. Gold is turning positive for the first time in four days, consolidating the previous recovery from five-month lows of $1688. The bears take a breather, allowing a tepid bounce above the $1700 mark.
Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.